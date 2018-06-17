Contrasting Triangle Petroleum (TPLM) & Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 13.47% 6.15% 3.04% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Occidental Petroleum and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 1 6 11 0 2.56 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $80.21, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Triangle Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Occidental Petroleum pays out 346.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Triangle Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $13.27 billion 4.81 $1.31 billion $0.89 93.63 Triangle Petroleum $358.13 million 0.01 -$822.34 million N/A N/A

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Triangle Petroleum on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also trades around its assets consisting of transportation and storage capacity; operates a crude oil export terminal; and invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Triangle Petroleum

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

