Comparing Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) & Spok (SPOK)

Spok (NASDAQ: SPOK) and Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Spok has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vodafone Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Spok shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Vodafone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Spok shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Vodafone Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spok and Vodafone Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spok -9.05% 2.84% 2.37% Vodafone Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spok and Vodafone Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spok $171.18 million 1.71 -$15.30 million N/A N/A Vodafone Group $54.48 billion 1.21 $2.86 billion $1.36 18.19

Vodafone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Spok.

Dividends

Spok pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vodafone Group pays out 177.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Spok and Vodafone Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spok 0 0 0 0 N/A Vodafone Group 0 1 8 1 3.00

Vodafone Group has a consensus target price of $31.94, suggesting a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Vodafone Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vodafone Group is more favorable than Spok.

Summary

Vodafone Group beats Spok on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers; ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection, as well as provides a suite of professional services. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and services organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies. It also provides M-Pesa, a mobile money service; GigaKombi; GigaTV, an advanced digital TV service; and Vodafone One, an integrated fixed, mobile, and TV service. In addition, the company offers Internet of Things to connect machines to the Internet; international voice, Internet protocol transit, and secure international lines; carrier services for other businesses to transmit information; and smartphones and tablets. The company serves 516 million mobile, 18 million fixed broadband, and 14 million TV customers. It offers its products primarily through approximately 7,000 own-branded and franchised stores, and indirect partners, as well as through online sales and telesales. Vodafone Group Plc has a strategic alliance with SoftBank Corp. for commercial and operational support to multinational enterprise customers operating in Japan. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

