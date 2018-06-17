VOXX International (VOXX) vs. Avnet (AVT) Head-To-Head Review

VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) and Avnet (NYSE:AVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Avnet pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. VOXX International does not pay a dividend. Avnet pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Avnet has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VOXX International and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOXX International $507.09 million 0.28 $35.30 million $0.03 193.33 Avnet $17.44 billion 0.29 $525.27 million $3.24 13.19

Avnet has higher revenue and earnings than VOXX International. Avnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VOXX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VOXX International and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOXX International 6.40% -0.36% -0.25% Avnet -0.72% 8.08% 4.27%

Volatility and Risk

VOXX International has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of VOXX International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of VOXX International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VOXX International and Avnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOXX International 0 1 0 0 2.00 Avnet 2 4 2 0 2.00

VOXX International currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Avnet has a consensus price target of $39.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Given VOXX International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VOXX International is more favorable than Avnet.

Summary

Avnet beats VOXX International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. The company's Premium Audio segment provides home theater systems, high-end loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/iPad and computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars, headphones, and digital living network alliance compatible devices. Its Consumer Accessories segment offers remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; karaoke products; action cameras; iris identification and biometric security related products; personal sound amplifiers; infant/nursery products; activity tracking bands; smart-home security and safety products; infant and nursery products; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company sells its products to mass merchants, regional chain stores, e-commerce platforms, department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, power retailers, independent 12-volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, automotive and vehicle manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the United States military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, cell phone carriers, the public safety sector, private security providers, and original equipment manufacturers primarily under the Audiovox brand. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. This segment also offers customer support services, which facilitate customers to evaluate, design-in, and procure electronic components throughout the lifecycle of their technology products and systems. In addition, it provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, systems, and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. Additionally, this segment offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. It serves various markets, including automotive, communications, computer hardware and peripherals, industrial and manufacturing, medical equipment, and defense and aerospace. The Premier Farnell segment distributes electronic components primarily to support design engineers, maintenance and test engineers, makers, and entrepreneurs. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

