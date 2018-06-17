Critical Survey: VSE (VSEC) versus ATKINS WS GBP0.005 (WATKF)

VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) and ATKINS WS GBP0.005 (OTCMKTS:WATKF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

VSE has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATKINS WS GBP0.005 has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for VSE and ATKINS WS GBP0.005, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VSE 0 0 0 0 N/A ATKINS WS GBP0.005 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares VSE and ATKINS WS GBP0.005’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VSE 5.25% 9.88% 4.53% ATKINS WS GBP0.005 N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

VSE pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ATKINS WS GBP0.005 does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VSE and ATKINS WS GBP0.005’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VSE $760.11 million 0.70 $39.09 million N/A N/A ATKINS WS GBP0.005 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than ATKINS WS GBP0.005.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of VSE shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of VSE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VSE beats ATKINS WS GBP0.005 on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management. This segment supplies vehicle parts and mission critical supply chain support to the United States Postal Service (USPS) vehicle fleet and commercial truck fleets; and fleet management and sustainment solutions, and managed inventory services to the Department of Defense. The Aviation Group segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and parts supply and distribution for general aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. This segment serves corporate and private aircraft owners, regional airlines, aviation manufacturers, aviation MRO providers, cargo transporters, and agricultural clients. The Federal Services Group segment offers foreign military sales services and refurbishment services to extend and enhance the life of existing vehicles and equipment; fleet-wide ship and aircraft support; aircraft sustainment and maintenance; and foreign military sales and other technical, management, engineering, logistics, maintenance, configuration management, prototyping, technology, and field support services to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, U.S. Army and Army Reserve, U.S. Air Force, and other U.S. and foreign military customers. This segment also provides IT and technical and consulting services primarily to the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. VSE Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

