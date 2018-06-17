Revlon (REV) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.06

News headlines about Revlon (NYSE:REV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Revlon earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7430308180568 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Revlon remained flat at $$18.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 156,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.40. Revlon has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

REV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 target price on Revlon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th.

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

