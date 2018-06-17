Revlon (NYSE:REV) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, June 2nd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price objective on Revlon and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. Revlon has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.40.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. analysts predict that Revlon will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 104.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 516,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,683 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 122.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

