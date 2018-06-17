RevolverCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,861.00 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One RevolverCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. RevolverCoin has a market cap of $133,829.00 and $2,861.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RevolverCoin has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018960 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003681 BTC.

About RevolverCoin

RevolverCoin (XRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 22,874,273 coins. RevolverCoin’s official website is revolvercoin.org. RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolverCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

