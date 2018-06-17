Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland Sells 330 Shares

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $19,265.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,304.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp traded up $0.20, reaching $58.15, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 91,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $818.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.00. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $46.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 79.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.