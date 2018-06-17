Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.30 Million Position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,853 shares of the department store operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of J C Penney worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCP. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $7,996,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $5,780,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,958,689 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,003 shares during the period. Aristotle Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter valued at $2,879,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J C Penney by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,649,673 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 686,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

JCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of J C Penney in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J C Penney in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of NYSE:JCP opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. J C Penney Company Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.73.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The department store operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

