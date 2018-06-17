Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Noble worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Noble by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 51,177 shares during the period. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Noble by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noble by 1,869.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 449,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Noble by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,895,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 905,521 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Noble from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities set a $4.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 price objective on Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

Shares of Noble opened at $5.18 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Noble Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $235.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 32.20%. Noble’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

