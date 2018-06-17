Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Clean Harbors worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 368,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $749.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,514.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $5,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,955,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,102,136.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,184 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

