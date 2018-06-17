Seaboard Corp (SEB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in shares of Seaboard by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $4,029.74 on Friday. Seaboard Corp has a 12 month low of $3,725.50 and a 12 month high of $4,690.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $26.75 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division is involved in the hog production and pork processing activities. It provides fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

