Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,355 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Murphy USA worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 4,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in Murphy USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 34,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Murphy USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 657.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.02 per share, with a total value of $499,299.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. 523,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,024. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 23.43%. sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on Murphy USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

