Richard H. Glanton Sells 1,700 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO) Stock

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $41,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The GEO Group traded up $0.02, hitting $24.96, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,944. The GEO Group Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.86 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The GEO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

