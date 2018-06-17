Insider Selling: Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) COO Richard M. Irvine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,101 shares in the company, valued at $348,886.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,445. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be paid a $0.0017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 253.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $398,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.