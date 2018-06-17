Richard Monro Buys 108 Shares of SIG plc (SHI) Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Richard Monro purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($198.43).

LON:SHI opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.81) on Friday. SIG plc has a 52-week low of GBX 108.25 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.90 ($2.46).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHI. Liberum Capital raised SIG to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 194 ($2.58) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.00) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) price objective on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SIG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.50 ($2.14).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

