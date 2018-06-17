Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) Director Ricky Tong Chiu Acquires 32,500 Shares

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) Director Ricky Tong Chiu purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,650.00.

Ricky Tong Chiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 13th, Ricky Tong Chiu bought 5,000 shares of Novoheart stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,000.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Ricky Tong Chiu purchased 10,000 shares of Novoheart stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Ricky Tong Chiu acquired 18,000 shares of Novoheart stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Ricky Tong Chiu acquired 40,500 shares of Novoheart stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$15,795.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Ricky Tong Chiu acquired 20,000 shares of Novoheart stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,000.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Ricky Tong Chiu acquired 42,500 shares of Novoheart stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$17,850.00.

Shares of Novoheart opened at C$0.41 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Novoheart Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$0.97.

