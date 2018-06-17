RigNet Inc (RNET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

RNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RigNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RigNet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RigNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

RigNet traded down $0.45, reaching $11.80, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,588. RigNet has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that RigNet will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other RigNet news, Director Charles Louis Iv Davis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,313 shares in the company, valued at $436,548.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNET. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RigNet by 53.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RigNet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RigNet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RigNet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in RigNet during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

