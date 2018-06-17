Insider Selling: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) SVP Sells $16,500.00 in Stock

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) SVP Kevin Maddock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $16,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $5.83 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,417,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software support products and services to companies in various industries. The company offers support services for IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, and other enterprise software vendors' products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

