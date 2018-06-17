RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Given $19.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RISE Education Cayman an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REDU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,292,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REDU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 394,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

