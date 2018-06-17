RISE Education Cayman (REDU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, May 31st.

According to Zacks, “RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is involved in China’s junior English Language Training market. RISE Education Cayman Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RISE Education Cayman in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of RISE Education Cayman opened at $13.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $765.05 million and a P/E ratio of 139.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. RISE Education Cayman has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter worth about $27,292,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Dalton Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, GCA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. 10.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

