Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Given Media Impact Score of 0.06

News coverage about Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ritter Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3495046499455 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.03 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). analysts predict that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

