6,688 Shares in Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Purchased by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Dreman Value Management L L C purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.05. 11,277,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $75.00.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.33. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $40.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $53.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.22.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides a range of annuity and life insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. It offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security; and term, whole, universal, and variable life insurance products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer.

