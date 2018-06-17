Riverhead Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 18,166 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Franklin Resources traded up $0.81, hitting $33.96, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 7,282,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,726. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Franklin Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to repurchase 80,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the closed-end fund to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

