Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Sold by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,173 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 576,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 805,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHGE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,217,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,441. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $40.82.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Baker Hughes A GE’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In related news, CEO Maria C. Borras sold 19,571 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $723,539.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,462.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,543 shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $234,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,663 shares in the company, valued at $811,788.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHGE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

