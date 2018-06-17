RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $4.56 Million in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,382,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,680,000 after purchasing an additional 489,675 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,171,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 365,196 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 502,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 382,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varonis Systems traded down $1.15, reaching $79.80, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,397. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.60 and a beta of 0.78. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $53.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 176,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.82, for a total value of $13,770,249.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,789 shares in the company, valued at $23,563,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 16,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $988,911.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,731.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,286 shares of company stock worth $27,672,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

