RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 51,146 Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 274,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander opened at $5.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.54. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

