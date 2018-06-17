AMERCO (UHAL) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AMERCO worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 492,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,804,000 after purchasing an additional 97,434 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $155,630,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in AMERCO by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 354,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,188,000 after buying an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,828,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $9.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.21. The company had a trading volume of 123,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,925. AMERCO has a one year low of $317.42 and a one year high of $400.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $757.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.98 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 20th.

Several research firms have recently commented on UHAL. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

AMERCO operates as a ?do-it-yourself' moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

