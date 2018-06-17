Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stake Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,245,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,343,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,312,000 after buying an additional 275,344 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Nordstrom by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,428,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after buying an additional 539,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,320,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,303,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after buying an additional 109,753 shares during the period. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom traded up $0.62, hitting $50.49, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,391,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,418. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Ken Worzel sold 13,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $671,035.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $179,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,466 shares of company stock worth $2,003,183 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JWN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.66.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

