Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.23

Media stories about Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Roadrunner Transportation Systems earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.3340003287792 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems traded up $0.06, reaching $2.57, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 609,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,163. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.75.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $521.43 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Global Solutions. The company's TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its network of 42 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

