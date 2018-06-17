Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Coty Inc (COTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Coty were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Coty by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,126,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 170,731 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Coty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 646,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coty by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 100,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Ramos purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $286,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,150.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Ramos bought 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $669,678.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,947.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 81,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,878. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 8,897,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,548,263. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Coty’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

COTY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

