Robecosam AG Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

Robecosam AG raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.09% of Parker-Hannifin worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin opened at $170.92 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $153.65 and a 1 year high of $212.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 7.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.40.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $300,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Suever sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $376,179.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,578 shares of company stock worth $2,564,440 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

