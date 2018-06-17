Robert Karl Maier Buys 50,000 Shares of DynaCERT (DYA) Stock

DynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier acquired 50,000 shares of DynaCERT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Robert Karl Maier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 2nd, Robert Karl Maier acquired 5,000 shares of DynaCERT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,100.00.

Shares of DynaCERT traded up C$0.01, reaching C$0.27, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 253,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,310. DynaCERT has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.87.

About DynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

