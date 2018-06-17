Robert Karl Maier Buys 50,000 Shares of DynaCERT (DYA) Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

DynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier acquired 50,000 shares of DynaCERT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Robert Karl Maier also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 2nd, Robert Karl Maier acquired 5,000 shares of DynaCERT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,100.00.

Shares of DynaCERT traded up C$0.01, reaching C$0.27, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 253,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,310. DynaCERT has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.87.

About DynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for DynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

