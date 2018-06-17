Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Receives Neutral Rating from Deutsche Bank

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, May 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROG. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale set a CHF 195 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 290 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank set a CHF 270 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 249.90.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine traded down CHF 1.20, hitting CHF 219.60, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Company Profile

