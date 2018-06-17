Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,821,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $198,926,000. Comcast comprises about 3.3% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.13% of Comcast as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,035,890 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $103,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $8,353,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 793.5% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $64,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast traded up $0.06, reaching $33.88, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 53,138,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,847,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 916 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $30,411.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,962 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

