First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 406 Shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

COL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.74.

Rockwell Collins opened at $137.61 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.25 and a 52-week high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Rockwell Collins had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

About Rockwell Collins

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

