Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) Stake Lowered by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,238 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.33% of Rockwell Collins worth $74,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COL. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Collins by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Collins during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,853,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COL traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,791. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

COL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.74.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

