Rocky Brands (RCKY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rocky Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.1621481939575 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCKY. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Rocky Brands traded up $1.05, hitting $29.65, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 88,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,164. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.36.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $61.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.60 million. research analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocky Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $314,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,014.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Finn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $281,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,073.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,291 shares of company stock worth $1,664,077 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

