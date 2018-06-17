Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 136.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Roku were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roku by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 628,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after purchasing an additional 204,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Roku by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 132,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $6,183,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $3,247,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $4,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $43.30. 10,678,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,874. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.33. Roku Inc has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $136.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 248,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $10,870,315.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,106,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,308,920 shares of company stock valued at $79,406,969 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Vetr cut Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.59 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roku to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.23.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

