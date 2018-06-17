Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Receives $303.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $303.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Shares of Roper Technologies traded up $1.27, reaching $285.58, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 188,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $225.74 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $282.59 per share, for a total transaction of $141,295.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 24.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

