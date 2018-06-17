Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $11.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rosehill Resources Inc Class A an industry rank of 27 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Eurobank EFG began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Rosehill Resources Inc Class A news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 25,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $175,485.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry Quarls bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $54,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,490.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,891 shares of company stock worth $1,086,916. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 121,233 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $7.47. 23,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,788. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $270.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.06. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 69.29%. The business had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million.

About Rosehill Resources Inc Class A

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 20 horizontal and 1 vertical wells in the Permian Basin; and 18 vertical and 21 horizontal wells in the Barnett Shale in the Fort Worth Basin.

