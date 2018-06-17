Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,010 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 142,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,682 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $85.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $86.33.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 32,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $2,579,157.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,494,310.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 18,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,375,726.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,925,059.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,608. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

