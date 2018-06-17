Rotork (ROR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas restated their outperform rating on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 390 ($5.19) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 311 ($4.14).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Rotork to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.33) to GBX 280 ($3.73) in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.26) to GBX 310 ($4.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.86) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.33) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.19) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 299.71 ($3.99).

Rotork traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06), reaching GBX 332.30 ($4.42), during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,933,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.08).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 345 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £1,438.65 ($1,915.39).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

