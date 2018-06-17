Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €5.75 Price Target for Enel (ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

ENEL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €6.15 ($7.15) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.76 ($6.70).

Shares of Enel traded up €0.05 ($0.06), hitting €4.93 ($5.73), during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 67,530,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,710,000. Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transport, and sells electricity; produces and distributes gas; and engages in the transport, storage, and regasification of LNG.

