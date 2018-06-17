Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) to report sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.39 billion and the lowest is $7.62 billion. Royal Bank of Canada reported sales of $7.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full year sales of $31.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $33.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.40 billion to $34.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Royal Bank of Canada.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of RY stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 637,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,220. The company has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7296 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

