Royal Bank of Canada (RY) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at Scotiabank

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Friday, May 25th. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$110.80.

Shares of RY traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,860. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.13 and a 1-year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.06 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 26.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.63, for a total transaction of C$1,026,300.00. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.31, for a total value of C$1,051,951.42. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,060 shares of company stock valued at $84,446 and have sold 53,078 shares valued at $5,348,870.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

