Royal Mail (RMG) PT Raised to GBX 590 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 540 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.86) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.

RMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 395 ($5.26) to GBX 450 ($5.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.39) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.06) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 359 ($4.78) to GBX 440 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 410 ($5.46) to GBX 440 ($5.86) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 471.23 ($6.27).

Royal Mail traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04), hitting GBX 502.40 ($6.69), during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,641,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,000. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.66).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Royal Mail had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

