ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, June 1st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of -0.34. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.18.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

