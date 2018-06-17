RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00036410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009569 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00086992 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011649 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 82.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00396727 BTC.

RoyalCoin Profile

RoyalCoin (ROYAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

RoyalCoin Coin Trading

RoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

