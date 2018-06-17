RPC, Inc. (RES) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,817,326 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the May 15th total of 15,662,371 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,899 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.7 days. Currently, 36.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RPC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

RES opened at $14.16 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.84.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $436.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that RPC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $270,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,588.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 804,541 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $12,191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPC by 3,444.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 555,388 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 504,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,038,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,042,000 after acquiring an additional 408,900 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

